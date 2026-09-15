CBI Case In Sushant Singh's Ex-Manager's Death Creates Political Battle Lines

The Central Bureau of Investigation filing a case into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has led to new political battle lines being drawn, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut terming the development a "media trial" and a "conspiracy" to defame the Thackeray family "at the behest of Delhi", alluding to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The CBI filed the first information report (FIR) after going through complaints by Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, and has the names of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea, among others.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, responding to the Opposition's allegations of political vendetta over the woman's death, said the CBI probe will eventually reveal the "absolute truth".

"Whatever the facts are, they will be brought to light. It won't be appropriate for me to say anything else because the matter is in court," Bawankule, the state Revenue Minister, said.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leaders added firepower to Raut's allegations that the FIR was a conspiracy "out of sheer desperation."

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, taking a swipe at the Centre, said the government "pulls out the CBI weapon whenever elections approach."

"Will the 2029 elections be held early?" he said.

Pawar said this case too will end with a "clean chit" as happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. "I am sure Aaditya Thackeray will come out unscathed and strong from this malicious attack. Politics is being played in this matter, just as it was in the Sushant Singh Rajput case," Pawar said.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam rubbished the allegations of a political vendetta behind the CBI filing the FIR. He said the case was handed over to the CBI on the court's direction.

"The investigation is proceeding strictly under the court's directives. Appropriate action, in accordance with the rules, is being taken against anyone whose role in the matter appears suspicious or whose questioning and investigation are deemed necessary," Kadam said.

Raut told reporters in Mumbai that a closure report in Disha Salian's death case was filed when Devendra Fadnavis was the home minister. "The report clearly stated that Aaditya Thackeray had absolutely no connection to the matter. Raising this issue repeatedly is politically motivated," he said.

The reason behind bringing up this case again, Raut alleged, was linked to the Shiv Sena election symbol case in the Supreme Court.

"Those in power fear that if the verdict goes against them, the Thackeray family will return to the centrestage of Maharashtra's politics. All this is being done out of that very desperation," Raut alleged. "The fact that only one page out of the 16-page FIR was leaked proves that news coverage is being managed. Two senior leaders scripted this," he said, without naming them.

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule said it was "wrong to engage in the politics of vendetta by once again using investigative agencies for a case that had already been investigated and closed."

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in a Bandra flat. Her death was earlier recorded as an accidental death report (ADR). Subsequently, the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to file an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.