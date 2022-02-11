CBI Arrests Railways Officer In Bribery Case, Recovers Rs 1.22 Crore From Him

Five others have also been arrested in connection with the case, officials said. (Representational)

The CBI has arrested the Principal Chief Material Manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Ravi Shekhar Sinha, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh and recovered Rs 1.22 crore cash during searches at his various premises, officials said Friday.

Five others have also been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Following the arrest by a trap operation, the CBI conducted searches at 17 locations of the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works official in Delhi, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Varanasi and West Bengal's Chittaranjan.

"Cash amounting to approximately Rs 1.22 crore; around 500-gram gold and documents about properties situated at Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Patna and Ranchi were recovered from the premises of principal chief material manager (CMM).

"Around Rs 32 lakh cash and incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of other accused," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The probe agency had got information that Sonu Arora and Rajan Gupta, both directors of E C Blades and Tools Private Ltd in Chandigarh were allegedly conspiring with senior railway officers to obtain undue favour in the award of contract, passing of bills by way of illegal gratification and others.

Following this, the CBI booked Mr Sinha, a 1986-batch Indian Railway Stores Service officer, Mr Arora, Mr Gupta and others in the case.

"The accused allegedly engaged a person of another firm as representative of their company to negotiate with the senior railway officers, including the principal CMM, for obtaining undue favour for their company," Mr Joshi said.

It is alleged that the directors had persuaded Mr Sinha to increase the order quantity of the contract given to them earlier. Mr Joshi said, "It was also alleged that the public servant enhanced the order quantity in the supply order and demanded the bribe to be delivered to him through the said representative."

CBI teams were waiting in Chittaranjan where the bribe amount was to be delivered to Mr Sinha and apprehended him while accepting the bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh, officials said.

"All the other accused were also apprehended. Both the arrested directors of the private company were produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Chandigarh and were remanded to three days Police Custody.

Other accused were produced in the competent courts and were granted transit remand for further production before the competent court in Chandigarh," Mr Joshi said.

