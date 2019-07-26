CBI Arrests Deepak Talwar As Court Denies Anticipatory Bail

Deepak Talwar was arrested after a Delhi court denied anticipatory bail sought by him. (file photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a case related to an illicit aviation deal.

Talwar was arrested after a Delhi court denied anticipatory bail sought by him.

Special CBI Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia turned down the plea filed by Talwar through his counsel Tanveer Ahmed Mir.

Talwar, who was produced before the court, is currently in Tihar Jail in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the hearing, the CBI told the court that it wanted to confront Talwar with voluminous documents.

Talwar's counsel argued that the arrest memo was in violation of the mandatory guidelines ahead of arrest. "No report has been put on record," he said.

"Talwar is medically Ill. He is a diabetic and is a victim of bypass surgery. He should be permitted to meet a lawyer and his family if custody is granted," Mir said.

The judge has reserved the order on the duration of remand post lunch

The prosecution has alleged that Talwar allegedly acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines, causing huge loss to national carrier Air India.

It is alleged that Air India's profitable routes were given to private airlines from the Middle East.

