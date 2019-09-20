CBI Allowed To Probe Christian Michel In Tihar Jail In Chopper Scam Case

Christian Michel was extradited from Dubai and arrested by Enforcement Directorate in December last year.

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the CBI to interrogate Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, in Tihar Central Jail where he is lodged.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar permitted the CBI to question Christian Michel from September 24 to 26.

The investigative agency had told the court that Christian Michel needs to be confronted with some more documents.

The court had recently denied bail to Christian Michel, who was extradited from Dubai and arrested by the ED on December 22 last year.

On January 5 this year, he was sent to judicial custody in a case by the Enforcement Directorate. He is also lodged in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the VVIP chopper scam.

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

