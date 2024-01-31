Caught On Camera, Technician Tries To Strangle 67-Year-Old Woman To Steal Gold Chain

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman narrowly escaped a heinous murder attempt by a cable technician who allegedly sought to steal her gold chain. CCTV camera captured the spine-chilling episode which took place in Andhra Pradesh's Gavarapalem.

The accused, identified as Govind, is a cable technician who used to frequently visit the 67-year-old Narayanamma's home.

Last week, he tried to strangle and kill the woman in an attempt to snatch her gold chain.

The video of the incident shows Govind callously wrapping a towel around Narayanamma while she was sitting on the chair. The footage shows her desperate struggle for survival as she gasps for breath, and tries to fend off the assault.

As the assailant tightened his grip, Narayanamma's screams filled the air, capturing the sheer terror of the moment. Determined to silence her, Govind places a hand over her mouth in a ruthless attempt to kill her.

Presuming her to be dead, he runs away with a gold chain that she was wearing.

Miraculously, the woman survived the brutal attack, and a case was promptly filed by the family.

Govind was later arrested, and police said how the CCTV footage helped them identify and find him.