Cash, Liquor Worth Rs 71 Crore Seized In Dry Bihar Ahead Of Polls

Enforcement agencies have seized cash, drugs, liquor and precious metals worth over Rs 71 crore in Bihar since the announcement of the assembly polls, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Bihar has been a dry state since 2016, when alcohol was banned.

The EC said that as on October 21 (today), over Rs 71.32 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies have been seized through a coordinated approach involving multi-enforcement agencies across different states and Union territories.

It had announced on October 6 that the state would go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and votes would be counted on November 14.

The poll panel said that 824 flying squads have been deployed across Bihar to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes.

Citizens and political parties can also report model code violations using the C-Vigil mobile application or ECINET digital platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)