Case Dropped Against Digvijaya Singh Over 'BJP-ISI' Nexus Remark

Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP and the Bajrang Dal take money from Pakistan's notorious ISI.

A Delhi Court today allowed BJP worker and advocate Rajesh Kumar to withdraw his criminal defamation complaint filed against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his comment alleging that "BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's notorious spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Mr Kumar was allowed to withdraw the defamation complaint by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

Another defamation case filed by Ashwini Kumar, in-charge of the legal cell of Purvanchal Morcha of BJP Delhi Pradesh, will be heard on November 13.

Mr Kumar, in his complaint said that Digvijaya Singh in an interview to media had said that "BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence" which was broadcast on television through various news channels.

The complainant said he was "pained" with the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's statement.

He also said that "such defamatory words, when spoken by someone in power and position and influential leader of the Congress, resulted in much more damage to the organisations, communities and individuals concerned".

The BJP worker alleged that Mr Singh made the remark with a sole intent to "embarrass and defame" the BJP.

"The accused, as it appears from the precedents, seems to be habitual of committing such offences. He appears to be a loudmouth and has a history of making controversial statements without any basis," the complainant added.

While talking to media in Bhind, Mr Singh had said, "Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from the ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood."

Digvijaya Singh, however, had claimed that some channels were telecasting "totally wrong" news about his statements.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.