Case Against UP School Principal For Showing Obscene Video To Class 3 Student

A case has been registered against a principal of a private school in Badaun for allegedly showing an obscene video to a Class 3 student, police said on Saturday.

The parents of the student alleged that the school principal called the girl to his room on September 15 and showed her an obscene video and pictures on his mobile phone, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the principal of the school, which is located in the Saar Kotwali area, police said, adding the matter is under investigation.

The parents said the girl initially remained silent about the incident and informed them of it on Saturday only, following which they approached the police, Mr Srivastava said.

