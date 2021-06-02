Case Against Tiger Shroff In Mumbai For Violating Covid Rules

Tiger Shroff was not arrested since it was a bailable offence, the police said

A case has been registered against actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic rules by roaming at a public place without any valid reason, a Mumbai Police official said.

Mr Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 pm deadline on restrictions on the movement of people outside their homes without a valid reason.

"A police team spotted Tiger Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply about why he was roaming outside. The police took down his details and registered a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for "disobeying the order of public servant", the official said.

No arrest was made since it is a bailable offence, he said.