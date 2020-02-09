Case Against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Yadav Over TV Show Content

A case has been registered against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh.

An FIR has been registered against film actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and television personality Bharti Singh in Nagpur for allegedly hurting sentiments of a community by using a religious term in a "mocking" way, an official said on Saturday.

The complaint has been filed by Gorewada resident Khushbu Bhagwan Parwar (27) who has claimed that the three "made a mockery" of the religious term during a television show telecast on December 25 last year, police official Vazeer Sheikh said.

"The complaint was submitted on December 27 and after investigating it, an offence under section 295a (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion or the religious beliefs) was registered. We will issue summons to the three soon," he added.

Soon after the controversy erupted in December, Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon apologised and had said all three of them never intended to offend anyone.