Case Against BJP Leader For Harassing Woman Police officer In Pune

The Pune City Police have registered a case against Pramod Kondhre, general secretary of the BJP's city unit, for allegedly sexually harassing a senior woman police officer on Monday, said a senior Pune City Police official on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the venue of a programme attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, where several BJP functionaries had gathered for the event.

According to the police, Kondhre is accused of inappropriately touching the officer during the event, and the incident has been recorded on CCTV. The police are currently examining the CCTV footage from the venue, and witnesses' statements are being recorded. Kondhre, a long-time office-bearer from the Kasba Peth area of Pune City, has denied the allegations in his statement to the police.

The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 75 (sexual harassment).

In response, BJP City President Dhiraj Ghate issued a statement saying, "After the incident came to light, we spoke with Pramod Kondhre. He has voluntarily resigned from all his party posts pending the investigation. We believe the facts will emerge during the probe, and if he is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken further".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)