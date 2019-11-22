Case Against Azam Khan's Wife, Son In Alleged Land Grabbing Case

The police case has been filed under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan over an alleged conspiracy to grab a Rampur-based government land in 2014.

This was when Azam Khan was the state's urban development minister during the tenure of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government in the state.

The said land was under the possession of Rampur District Magistrate. Former District Cooperative Development Federation (DCDF) chairman Sayyed Jafar Ali is also an accused and an FIR against him has been filed against him too.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam Khan, an MP from Rampur, is the varsity's chancellor.

