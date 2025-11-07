Case Against 2 UP Police Officials After Man Falls Off Roof During Raid

Two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been booked in connection with a Dalit man's death allegedly during a raid here, officials said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the family of Satyabhan (55) of Maujampur village in Tilhar area has alleged that he died after falling from the roof of their house allegedly after being pushed by police during a raid on Tuesday night.

According to a complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased, Sub-Inspector Rahul Sisodia and a constable arrived to arrest her son, who is facing an attempt to murder charge.

The complaint said the police broke open the door, entered the house, used abusive language against women, assaulted her husband on the roof and pushed him off. He died at around 3 am during treatment.

SP Dwivedi, however, denied the allegations, saying that the police team had gone to the house but did not enter after being informed that their accused son was in Delhi.

"The claim that the police pushed Satyabhan is incorrect. Our team did not enter the house. However, all allegations mentioned in the complaint are being investigated. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," Dwivedi said.

He pointed out that the post-mortem report cited cardiac arrest as the cause of Satyabhan's death, and the family has cremated him on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a video recorded before the man's death has gone viral. In the video, an injured Satyabhan claims that police personnel beat him up and pushed him off the roof.

Police have completely denied the charge.

A case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 352 (assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against Sub-Inspector Sisodia and another constable.

