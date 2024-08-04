Case Against 2 For Shooting Video Inside Police Station In Indore: Cops

The video was posted on social media by their friends, and it went viral, police said (Representational)

A case has been registered against two people for allegedly shooting a video inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Sunday.

The video was shot inside the Hiranagar police station on Saturday and posted on social media.

The accused, Ravi Prajapat and Yuvraj Gurjar, were called to the police station in connection with a case of atrocities on a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

The two were asked to deposit a baseball bat they had used to beat the complainant, he said.

The two reached the police station on Saturday, and when the police staff was busy, they shot a video holding the bat and forwarded it to their friends, the official said.

The video was posted on social media by their friends, and it went viral, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, the official added.

