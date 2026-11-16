'Carry Maa Kali In Jail Van?' BJP Slams Trinamool MP Over Chhath Puja Remark

West Bengal minister Indranil Khan has criticised Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee over his remarks questioning the state government's arrangements for Chhath Puja, accusing the Opposition of engaging in "divisive politics" and failing the Bengali community during its years in power.

Responding to Banerjee's allegation that Bengalis were being sidelined in their own state to accommodate people from Bihar during the festival, Khan questioned the Trinamool's own track record on protecting Bengali culture and student rights during its 15-year tenure.

"Is it a Bengali culture to carry Maa Kali in a prison van? Is it Bengali culture to stop Durga Visarjan for Muharram? Was it in the interest of Bengalis to fire bullets on students demanding the appointment of a teacher for Bengali language at Daribhit? They do divisive politics and nothing else," Khan said.

The BJP leader cited a 2018 incident at Daribhit High School in Uttar Dinajpur district, where two former students died during a clash over the recruitment of teachers, to allege that neither the Trinamool nor the Left Front had worked for the welfare of the people.

"Had they worked in the interest of Bengalis, 15 years of Trinamool rule and 34 years of Left rule would have made something good out of Bengal," Khan said.

He said the state made extensive arrangements for Chhath Puja worshippers because it is the government's responsibility to support citizens across communities during their festivals. "Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat," he added.

The exchange began after Banerjee criticised the government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over elaborate decorations put up at Howrah station for Chhath Puja. The Serampore MP alleged the state was being "taken over" by non-Bengalis and that "indigenous residents" were being pushed to the margins.

"Does practicing the traditional faith mean sidelining Bengalis and promoting hardline elements from Bihar? The Bengali people are on the verge of extinction. The BJP is going to wipe out the Bengali community," Banerjee said.

Comparing the festive arrangements at the major railway transit hub with those made during Bengal's biggest festival, the Trinamool leader questioned the administration's priorities.

"I was stunned by what I saw at Howrah station. Howrah station is never decorated like this during Durga Puja, is it? So many Bengalis pass through Howrah station during Durga Puja - arriving and departing - yet no special arrangements were made for them, were there? In Bengal, Bengalis have now been reduced to second-class citizens," Banerjee said.

In a separate statement earlier, Banerjee also asked whether the state belonged to "Bengalis or rogue Biharis" and warned that "Bengalis will cease to exist if this continues for five more years".

On Sunday, Adhikari had dismissed the Opposition's criticism of the Chhath Puja arrangements as "vote-bank appeasement politics" driven by a "regressive mindset".

"This is a festival of the Sanatan tradition. Certain people, driven by a narrow-minded, regressive mindset, tried to create such divisions. They would claim that the Ganpati festival belongs only to the Marathis, that Chhath belongs only to the people of Bihar, or that Ram Navami belongs only to Uttar Pradesh," Adhikari said.