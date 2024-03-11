Car Stops Midway After Tyre Burst, Hit By Another From Behind, 6 Dead

The bodies were recovered and shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, the police said.

At least six people were killed and six more injured in a major road accident at Haryana's Rewari on Sunday late night, police said. Among the dead were four women and two men, officers added.

"We got a call at night. As one of the cars stopped midway due to a flat tyre, the other rammed it from behind before it overturned and fell into a ditch," Dharuhera Station House Officer Jagdish told ANI.

#WATCH | Haryana | Six people died, six injured in a road accident in Rewari last night. The incident occurred when the occupants of the car were changing its tyres and were hit by another car coming from behind. pic.twitter.com/0naO2WsdPy — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

Sharing details about the condition of the injured persons, the SHO told ANI, "The car that stopped after a tyre burst had six women and the driver. While four women died on the spot, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The other car had five male passengers of whom one died. A total of six individuals died in the accident."

The bodies were recovered and shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, the police said.

Further details awaited.

