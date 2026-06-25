Car Lifted 40 Feet, 'Blown Up' In Madhya Pradesh During Muharram Procession

A viral video from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district has triggered outrage and alarm after a car was seen being lifted nearly 40 feet into the air by a crane and then "blown up" during a Muharram procession.

The incident, which took place on June 24 in Ujjain's Badnagar area, has now led to a police case against four people, with officials saying the dangerous act was allegedly staged as part of a competition between local akhadas to attract crowds and gain social media attention.

According to police, the Muharram procession had been taken out from the Adan locality of Badnagar when the stunt was performed in front of a large gathering. The car, carrying the words "Le Phir Aa Gaye" on it, was hoisted by a crane as two youths waved red flags from the vehicle moments before smoke, sparks and shattered glass created the appearance of a dramatic explosion. Posters of "Shere Adan Akhada" were also visible at the site.

After the video went viral on social media, police launched an investigation and registered an FIR against organisers Shoaib Khan, Talim Khan and Zahid Khan, who were allegedly waving flags on the vehicle, and crane owner Gopal Mali. The case has been registered under Sections 125, 285, 286 and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have said that apart from the four named accused, others have also been included in the case.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Karan Deep Singh said initial findings suggest that firecrackers had been placed inside the closed vehicle. "It appears that rocket-style firecrackers were fired rapidly inside the vehicle. Due to gas buildup, the glass shattered, creating the effect of an explosion. There were only firecrackers inside the vehicle," he said. Singh said that the organisers had been clearly instructed not to use explosives or conduct such activities and that permission had only been granted for the procession, not for any stunt of this nature.

The police also believe that the stunt was not an isolated act but part of a growing trend among local akhadas, which compete with one another to draw public attention and create viral content. The Instagram account that posted the video, "Parvez Edits_2.0", reportedly contains several other clips of dangerous stunts and explosions. Videos from the Hussaini Akhada in Shahjalalpura showing youths performing risky stunts have also surfaced, raising fresh questions about crowd safety, police permissions and social media-driven recklessness.

While no deaths have been reported so far, the incident has sparked serious concern over how such a hazardous stunt was allowed in a crowded procession. What was projected as a display of spectacle could easily have turned into a major tragedy, especially with hundreds of people gathered around. Police say further investigation is underway and action will be taken against all those found responsible.