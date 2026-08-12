US High School Football Player Finds Venomous Snake Inside Helmet He Wore For An Hour

A high school football player in the US state of Arkansas had a lucky escape after he practiced for an hour with a venomous snake inside the helmet he was wearing. The two-foot-long snake had been nestled under the padding of the helmet, staying hidden until the student noticed an unusual movement in the headpiece.

The incident took place last week at Maumelle High, where the student brought the headgear to an assistant coach for inspection following the warm-ups. As per Maumelle High School Athletic Director Kirk Horton, his staff was stunned upon finding the cottonmouth snake inside the helmet.

"It really was just shock and disbelief," Horton said. "I've got a better shot at winning the lottery than seeing this in my 10 years."

Subsequently, Maumelle Animal Services was called to the high school to retrieve the venomous snake. After handling the snake, the animal services technicians took it to a wooded area, far from the school.

"You've seen them on movies and TVs and all that stuff. Snakes getting into peculiar places," Chris Davis, Maumelle's director of animal services, was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

"A helmet, so be it. It doesn't sound like it's out of the ordinary, but what's shocking was this kid had worn the helmet for at least an hour, if not longer."

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Davis said his team initially received a report that the snake was a copperhead. But after they arrived, they determined it was actually a cottonmouth.

"Before putting on your helmet, shoes, gloves, or any outdoor gear, always give it a quick check first. It only takes a few seconds and could prevent a very scary encounter or worse."

Although the player used a different helmet and continued practice, the head coach reiterated to his team that everyone should examine their equipment carefully before using it. Notably, cottonmouths are the second-most venomous snakes found in Arkansas.