Car Catches Fire After Hitting Parapet In Himachal Pradesh, 3 Injured: Cops

Three persons sustained injuries here when the car they were travelling in hit a parapet of a bridge on Beas river near Nadaun Kaswa and caught fire, police said on Monday.

The passengers broke the glass of the car and came out but the car was completely burnt, they said.

All three persons in the car suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

According to police, they were travelling from Jwalaji to Nadaun when the accident took place on Saturday night near Majhin chowk connecting Nadaun with Kangra district.

The employees of a hotel near the spot came out after hearing noise due to accident and saw the occupants coming out out of the vehicle. They informed the police and fire brigade.

The car was removed from the road with the help of a crane, police said.

The statements of the injured have been recorded and further investigation is underway, police added.

