Can't Turn Blind Eye To Those Harboring Terrorists: Nikki Haley On Pak

Nikki Haley also said that India and the US must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism adding "we can and must do more."

All India | | Updated: June 28, 2018 16:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Can't Turn Blind Eye To Those Harboring Terrorists: Nikki Haley On Pak

Nikki Haley said cannot tolerate Pakistan becoming haven for terror groups. (AFP)

New Delhi: 

Pakistan becoming a haven for terror groups cannot be tolerated and the US has already delivered the message to Islamabad, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley today said.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to those harbouring terrorists... Communicating to Pakistan that this cannot be tolerated," she said while delivering a lecture at a think tank in Delhi.

She also said that India and the US must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism adding "we can and must do more."

Touching upon a variety of issues, she said freedom of religion is very important and that a nation such as "ours can only be held together by tolerance."

On China, she said the country was important but noted that its expansion in the region has been a matter of concern for the US and many other countries as Beijing does not share democratic values.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks at the Shangri-la dialogue in Singapore to ensure freedom of navigation and stability in the Indo-Pacific, she said President Donald Trump also believes in this vision.

Ms Haley said the US supports India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group as it is a nuclear state which is widely respected.

She was speaking at the Observer Research Foundation.

Nikki Haley, who is on a visit to India, also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-US strategic partnership and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries at the UN.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nikki HaleyPakistan terror haven

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................