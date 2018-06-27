PM Modi, Nikki Haley Discuss Cooperation In Counter-Terrorism

In a meeting with with PM Modi, Nikki Haley conveyed greetings from President Trump. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US permanent representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley today discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism.

Nikki Haley, who is on a visit to India, also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-US strategic partnership and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries at the UN.

During her call on with the prime minister, Nikki Haley noted the deepening relations between India and the US, particularly in the strategic and defence sectors.

"Both the dignitaries discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation, including on counter-terrorism and in multilateral fora. They expressed confidence that strong India-US partnership will continue to be an important factor for global peace and prosperity," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM appreciated President Donald Trump's South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies and commended his initiative for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Nikki Haley conveyed greetings from President Trump while PM Modi warmly recalled their earlier meetings and interactions.

On Nikki Haley's meeting with Sushma Swaraj, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "EAM @SushmaSwaraj met @nikkihaley, US Ambassador to the United Nations. Good discussion to deepen our strategic partnership and strengthen our ongoing cooperation at the United Nations."