"Stop Legal Immigration Too": Nikki Haley's Son Says Friends Don't Have Jobs

The United States should stop not only illegal immigration but legal settlement as well, Nalin Haley, son of former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has said. The 24-year-old cited the struggles of young Americans in the job market.

“We don't just stop illegal immigration,” Haley told UnHerd. “I think we need to stop legal immigration.” He pointed to the challenges faced by his friends. “My friend group from high school, all graduated, great degrees from great schools. It's been a year and a half, and not one of them has a job, not one. So I'm angry at that, because I'm having to try and help my friends get jobs when their parents got jobs immediately, not just after graduating college, but out of high school.”

“So when you see a bunch of foreigners coming over here to take jobs that [my friends] wanted,” he said, “they have every right to be pissed, and I'm pissed for them.”

Nikki Haley served as governor of South Carolina and later as US ambassador to the UN under Donald Trump. Nalin Haley grew up in a politically active household with Sikh immigrant grandparents from India, though he later converted to Catholicism.

Despite coming from one of the most prominent Indian-origin families in US politics, Nalin Haley has taken a hard line on immigration, including from India. He publicly called for ending H-1B visas, which mostly go to highly skilled workers, often from India. He also suggested ending all foreign aid until every American has access to jobs, healthcare, and stable living conditions.

“I look at the housing market, and I don't see how I'm ever going to own a house. And I do very well for someone my age,” he said, referring to his finance job on the South Carolina side of Charlotte.

“And I still don't see it. My parents bought their first house for $90,000. I mean, that house probably now is worth $400,000. How can we compete?”

Haley also weighed in on his disputes with British-born journalist Mehdi Hasan.

I don't care where you're from. Even if it's Canada, we have to stop mass migration.

1. We have too many people

2. It's irresponsible to let in immigrants when companies already aren't hiring, AI is replacing many jobs, and the economy is fragile. The last thing we need is… https://t.co/Y42ayBz921 — Nalin Haley (@Nalin_Haley) October 22, 2025

Asked about previously calling for Hasan to be “denaturalised,” Nalin Haley clarified, “and deported. No, I quite literally mean that. I'm often sarcastic, but not in this case. I mean, he hates America. If you hate America, you shouldn't be in America. It's simple. If you don't like America, get out.”