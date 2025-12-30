Nikki Haley's Son Calls For Complete H-1B Visa Ban Amid Stamping Delays

There should be a complete ban on H-1B visas, Nalin Haley, the son of former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has said. His statement came on the heels of prolonged delays in the US visa stamping that left hundreds of Indians stuck in India.

Commenting on the situation on social media, Nalin mocked H-1B visa holders, saying, "Delaying visas is good, but not good enough. We need a complete H-1B visa ban."

"You can't be stranded in your own country," Nalin said, resharing a post in which India's External Affairs Ministry brought the visa delays to America's attention.

Criticising the Indian government for taking up the matter with Washington, he said that it was driven by financial interests. "The Indian government is only complaining because they want their remittance money," he wrote.

India urges U.S. to address H1B visa delays.



“Several people have been stranded in India for quite some time due to their H1B visa appointment delays. This has caused hardship for their families,” says India's Foreign Ministry. pic.twitter.com/WRv2YV21SE — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 26, 2025

Earlier, India said that many working professionals couldn't return to the US and were stuck after they travelled back for a visa stamp. The country has also urged the US to resolve delays in the processing of H-1B visas.

"Several people have been stranded in India for quite some time due to their H-1B visa appointment delays. This has caused hardship for their families," the External Affairs Ministry said.

India urges U.S. to address H1B visa delays.



“Several people have been stranded in India for quite some time due to their H1B visa appointment delays. This has caused hardship for their families,” says India's Foreign Ministry. pic.twitter.com/WRv2YV21SE — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 26, 2025

Hundreds of H-1B visa holders recently travelled to India to complete visa stamping. When they reached India for their appointments in January, many were told their dates had been postponed for a long time. In several cases, appointments were pushed to 2026, starting from March or April.

Nalin is a vocal critic of the H-1B visa programme. Earlier, he said that many of his college friends were struggling to find jobs in the current US economy and believed America should stop giving jobs to foreign workers.

He argued that American children should be prioritised over foreigners, saying, "We should keep our kids first. It's been a year and a half, and not one of them (his friends) has a job, not one."

In November, Nalin said that naturalised citizens should not be allowed to hold public office. He explained that growing up in the US was important to truly understand the country, and implied that those born elsewhere may not have that understanding.

In an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Nalin also said the US should reduce the number of foreign students admitted to American universities, claiming, "Some of them are spies, by the way."

He also criticised the idea of dual citizenship, calling it "the stupidest idea." He said, "People should have their loyalty to America first... You are either American, or you're not an American."