"Don't Trust Agents Claiming Guaranteed US Visa", Warns Embassy In India

The US Embassy in India has issued an advisory against fraudulent messages and agents offering guaranteed visas or quick approvals. Amid ongoing delays in visa processing, several applicants have been targeted by scammers promising faster services for a fee.

"Ever come across messages or agents promising guaranteed visas or faster approvals? Visa scams and fraud are more common than you think, and they can cost you time, money, and your travel plans," the embassy wrote on X.

It also urged applicants to stay vigilant, follow official procedures, and rely only on credible sources to avoid falling victim to fraud.

Officials underlined that the only way to obtain a US visa was through the embassy or consulate.

The only way to book an appointment is through our online scheduling portal which is www.ustraveldocs.com. "If anyone says they can get you a visa outside this process, they are trying to scam you," the embassy said.

Addressing the common question of whether visa agents should be engaged, the embassy clarified that no agent, fixer or travel agency could guarantee a US visa. Many agents may promise success but often provide false information and charge exorbitant fees. The only payments required are those officially outlined in the visa application process.

"Remember, the only fees you need to pay for a US visa are the ones outlined in our application," the embassy added.

It also advised applicants to be cautious about false or misleading information and to rely only on credible and official sources. "For accurate information, applicants are encouraged to visit the official US Department of State website travel.state.gov or the US Embassy India visa website, in.usembassy.gov/visas," the embassy said.

The advisory comes at a time when hundreds of Indian H-1B visa holders and applicants are facing major delays in their visa processing due to new US policies. Interviews earlier scheduled on and after December 15 have been rescheduled or postponed by several months.

The Trump administration has ended the H-1B visa lottery system and introduced a weighted system that gives preference to applicants with advanced skills and higher salaries. This change benefits highly skilled professionals but makes it harder for entry-level workers, including many from India, to secure visas.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the new rule takes effect on February 27, 2026. It will govern the allocation of approximately 85,000 H-1B visas annually beginning with the fiscal 2027 registration season.