Indian-Origin Professors From Top US Universities To Mentor Indian Students

The Indian Embassy in Washington has introduced a virtual mentoring program called "MARG" (Mentoring for Academic Excellence and Research Guidance), aimed at connecting Indian students and researchers with leading universities in the United States, particularly those in smaller cities and towns.

The official release from the embassy reads: "The objective is to give Indian students and researchers exposure to the latest developments in their fields of study, as well as knowledge, career, skilling, and research opportunities from relevant experts across the US Indian-origin faculty from renowned US universities like Stanford, Purdue, the University of Maryland, and George Mason University are participating in the first round of this series."

During the inaugural session of the series, Deputy Chief of Mission Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan emphasised the growth of India's academic, research, skilling, and industrial ecosystem in critical and emerging technologies such as semiconductors, AI and machine learning, high-performance computing, quantum science and technology, bioengineering, clean energy, and advanced materials.

These sectors play a important role in enhancing the academic-research-technology partnership between India and the United States, driven by the leadership of both nations.

According to the Vice Chancellors and Directors of the participating Indian universities, these sessions will help both students and faculty engaged in teaching, skill development, and research in critical and emerging technology fields.

The initiative is expected to provide invaluable insights and opportunities for students and faculty engaged in teaching, skill development, and research in these vital fields. Through MARG, participants will gain access to knowledge and mentorship that will help shape their academic and professional futures.