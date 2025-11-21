"Foreign Students Serve As Spies": Nikki Haley's Son Nalin's Anti-Immigration Rant

Just over a week after he called for halting "legal immigration", Nalin Haley, the son of former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has said that naturalised citizens should not be able to hold office. His rationale? - Growing up in the US was a "big part of understanding the country."

Speaking with Tucker Carlson, Nalin said the US needed to limit the number of foreign students enrolling in their universities, adding, "Some of them are spies, by the way."

"We should keep our kids first," he said, receiving a nod of approval from Carlson. Nalin also spoke against "dual citizenship", calling it the "stupidest idea".

"People should have their loyalty to America first... You are either American, or you're not an American," he said.

The 24-year-old also stated that dual citizenship was already problematic and serving another country was unacceptable.

On language, Nalin said that it was fine to learn or know another language, but to have anything other than English as the primary language wasn't something he approved of.

When Carlson asked if Nalin looked at the Republican Party representing the views of many young conservatives like him, he said, "No, and that's the struggle, and that's where this anger comes from."

Earlier, speaking to UnHerd, Nalin said, "My friend group from high school, all graduated with great degrees from great schools. It's been a year and a half, and not one of them has a job, not one." For this reason, he supported banning legal immigration.

"So I'm angry at that, because I'm having to try and help my friends get jobs when their parents got jobs immediately, not just after graduating college, but out of high school," he added.

“So when you see a bunch of foreigners coming over here to take jobs that [my friends] wanted,” he said, “they have every right to be pissed, and I'm pissed for them.”

He also doubled down on his previous demand that British-born journalist Mehdi Hasan, a naturalised American, should be deported. Nalin added that he wouldn't just want Hasan “denaturalised” but also “deported”.

"I mean, he hates America. If you hate America, you shouldn't be in America. It's simple. If you don't like America, get out," he said.