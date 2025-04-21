Rahul Gandhi Holds 'Dual Citizenship'? Centre Told To Submit Report By May 5

In a matter that may impact Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership, the Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Union Home Ministry to file a report by May 5 on whether the Congress leader also holds British citizenship.

The matter related to Gandhi's nationality has the potential of casting a shadow over the Congress MP's from Rae Bareli constituency, as Indian law does not permit dual citizenship.

Last month, the Central Government informed the High Court that a representation seeking the cancellation of Gandhi's citizenship was pending consideration.

The submission was made before a bench of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP Member and Karnataka lawyer S. Vignesh Shishir.

On Monday, the MHA filed a status report in the HC in connection with questions raised by Shishir.

However, the Lucknow Bench of the HC expressed its disappointment over the content of the status report and asked the lawyer representing the Union government to file more details.

As the Union government's counsel sought 10 more days for filing a revised status report, the HC accepted the plea and posted the matter for the next hearing on May 5.

The PIL alleging dual citizenship of Gandhi was filed in July last year.

In his petition, Shishir sought the cancellation of Gandhi's Indian citizenship and disqualification from the Lok Sabha, as only an Indian citizen can contest parliamentary elections.

The petitioner claimed to possess documents with e-mails to support his claim that Gandhi holds both Indian and British citizenship.

Shishir claimed he had approached competent authorities, including the MHA, with a complaint but without much success.

He claimed that the PIL was filed as a last resort, as his petition to government authorities to inquire into the alleged violation of citizenship rules by Gandhi was ignored.

