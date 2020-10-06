Cannabis Covered With Covid-19 Protection Kit Seized From Ambulance In Odisha: Cops

Policemen have seized over 256 kg of cannabis from an ambulance. (Representational)

Policemen have seized over 256 kg of cannabis from an ambulance carrying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers engaged in COVID-19 facilities in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The vehicle was intercepted on Sunday and two persons were arrested, they said.

The cannabis, worth around Rs 12 lakh, was packed in 14 bags and covered with PPE, police said.

The ambulance was stopped as it was using the siren despite not having any patient inside, police official Prabhat Sahoo.

"When we intercepted the COVID-19 ambulance, the driver tried to flee with the vehicle. During a search, we found that the ambulance was transporting cannabis instead of patients," he said.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Mishra and Gopal Karan, police said.

Further inquiry in the matter is on, the officer said.

Police said smugglers have adopted new ways for transporting cannabis as the crackdown on smuggling continues with checking of vehicles in Ganjam and its neighboring Gajapati and Kandhamal districts where the illegal crops are grown.