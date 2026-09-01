"Can Become US President, Replace Trump": EPS Mocks TVK's 'Vijay For PM' Push

Throwing shade, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday declared that Chief Minister Vijay could even go on to become the President of the United States. The statement comes amid growing "Vijay for Prime Minister" chorus within Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, or TVK.

"He could even become the President of US. He can replace Trump. It is not wrong. There is nothing wrong with it, it is his wish. He can become India's President of Prime Minister," the former Chief Minister said, deploying heavy sarcasm.

Dismissing the state government's reliance on social media optics, EPS said,"They are running the government by putting out 'reels' here; that won't work there."

Vijay being received by supporters during a visit to the residence of local farmer in Salem

Shifting focus to the state's administrative machinery, Palaniswami alleged a complete breakdown in governance.

"Within 110 days, the law and order situation has completely collapsed. Wherever you look, murders, robberies, and clashes are increasing," Palaniswami said.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seen with party MLAs

The TVK's 'Vijay For PM' Pitch

TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna and Sarathkumar have openly pitched Vijay for the top post, while posters backing "Vijay for PM" have now surfaced in Tuticorin, triggering unease among its allies.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram had earlier described the pitch as a "fan club mindset".

It remains unclear whether the "Vijay for PM" campaign is aimed at the 2029 Lok Sabha elections - potentially putting him up against Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministerial ambitions - or is intended for a later national election.

Vijay himself has remained silent on the issue so far.

The political stakes are particularly high for the Vijay government, which has only a narrow majority. TVK has 107 MLAs, falling 11 short of the 118 required for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

TVK's alliance partner and MDMK chief Vaiko said he believes there was no such thought even in Vijay's mind or imagination, cautioning that ministers should not publicly articulate positions that could complicate an alliance.