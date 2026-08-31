"Should Not Speak Whatever They Think": Ally Vaiko On TVK's 'Vijay For PM' Push

The growing "Vijay for Prime Minister" chorus within Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, or TVK, has triggered unease among its allies, with Congress Tourism Minister Rajeshkumar making it clear that the party's two ministers in the Vijay cabinet cannot continue if the alliance does not back Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister in 2029.

"I am clear. In 2029, our leader Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister. If by any chance TVK doesn't agree, the two ministers of Congress will not continue in our positions," Rajeshkumar said.

His remarks come amid renewed demands from sections of TVK for Chief Minister Vijay to be projected as a Prime Ministerial candidate. TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna and Sarathkumar have openly pitched Vijay for the top post, while posters backing "Vijay for PM" have now surfaced in Tuticorin, adding a fresh trigger to the growing friction.

Congress leaders had so far largely brushed aside such statements. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram had earlier described the pitch as a "fan club mindset".

But Rajeshkumar's warning marks a sharper response from within Vijay's cabinet and puts the alliance under pressure over its national ambitions.

The key question is whether TVK is merely testing the waters or seriously considering projecting Vijay beyond Tamil Nadu. It also remains unclear whether the "Vijay for PM" campaign is aimed at the 2029 Lok Sabha elections - potentially putting him up against Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministerial ambitions - or is intended for a later national election.

Vijay himself has remained silent on the issue so far.

The political stakes are particularly high for the Vijay government, which has only a narrow majority. TVK has 107 MLAs, falling 11 short of the 118 required for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The government was able to come to power with the support of allies, including Congress, which has five MLAs. Two Congress MLAs have been inducted into the cabinet. The VCK and IUML, with two MLAs each, have one minister apiece, while the CPI and CPM, with two MLAs each, are supporting the government from outside.

Amid the growing speculation, support for Rahul Gandhi has also come from Vijay's alliance partner and MDMK chief Vaiko.

Vaiko has argued that Congress, as the head of the INDIA bloc at the national level, can only project Rahul Gandhi as its Prime Ministerial candidate. He also said he does not believe Vijay has any such ambition and urged the Chief Minister to rein in his ministers.

"Congress heads the INDIA bloc at the national level. So only Rahul Gandhi can be fielded as Prime Ministerial candidate. There is no possibility for any other alternative," Vaiko said.

He added that he believed there was no such thought even in Vijay's mind or imagination, and said ministers should not publicly articulate positions that could complicate an alliance.

"Ministers should not speak whatever they think while being part of an alliance. The Chief Minister should ask them not to speak on this," Vaiko said.

A spokesperson of the ruling TVK refrained from commenting, saying "Let's ignore it for now" .

The contrasting positions have now brought into the open a potentially sensitive question for the ruling alliance: Is Vijay being projected only as the face of Tamil Nadu politics, or is TVK already contemplating a national role for him?

For now, Vijay's silence leaves that question unanswered.