'Campaign Cost Rs 27,000': Son Of Man Who Beat Omar Abdullah

Abrar Rashid led extensive campaigning for his jailed father.

It cost only Rs 27,000 to campaign and defeat National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla seat, said 22-year-old Abrar Rashid, son of jailed leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid who is leading by over 4 lakh votes.

"The mandate is the victory of the people," said Abrar.

Mr Abdullah conceded defeat as the counting of votes was still underway. He said the voters have spoken and in a democracy that is all that matters.

"I think it's time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir," Mr Abdullah said in a post on X. "I don't believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that's all that matters."

Sheikh Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid has been in Tihar jail for the last five years on terror funding charges. Abrar says the massive mandate for his father is proof of his innocence and he should be released immediately to represent his people.

The 22-year-old says that at the beginning when his father had thrown his name for the Baramulla seat, there were only a few people around to support him. However, gradually thousands rallied behind him and a massive wave was created for the jailed leader.

Abrar said that Rs 27,000 was spent on fuel changes for his vehicle. "Thousands of volunteers contributed to campaigning and ensured a massive victory," said Abrar.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also conceded defeat from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

"Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & won't deter us from our path," Ms Mufti posted on X at 1.58 pm.

National Conference Gujjar leader Mian Altaf is leading from the seat, according to the latest Election Commission data.

Mr Abdullah also congratulated his party colleagues Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Mian Altaf who are leading by huge margins from Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats respectively.

"To my @JKNC_ colleagues @RuhullahMehdi & Mian Altaf Sb my heartfelt congratulations. I'm sorry I won't be joining them in the Lok Sabha but I'm sure both of them will do an amazing job representing the people of J&K," Mr Abdullah said in his post.

Voting was held for 543 Lok Sabha seats over seven phases, which ended on Saturday. The majority mark is 272.

