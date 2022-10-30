Cadbury Is The Latest To Be Hit By Boycott Trend. Here's Why

Cadbury is yet to react to the latest boycott trend.

Confectionary giant Cadbury on Sunday became the latest target of a boycott trend over claims that gelatine used in their products is "derived from beef", which users claim hurts Hindu sentiments.

Movies, celebrities, clothing brands, advertisements have found themselves being boycotted - over hurt sentiments claim - in a trend that has been slowly growing and gaining ground.

A screenshot of a webpage, reportedly of Cadbury, is being shared widely on social media which mentions that gelatine used in their products is "halal certified and derived from beef". And the calls for boycott have been growing ever since.

Please Buy Indian Sweets,

Indian Sweets are made from Desi Cow milk , So when you buy indian sweets , you save our Gaumata, you save our culture।#boycottcadburypic.twitter.com/yQGtRrQCck — Priya Chauhan (@Chauhan_LPriya) October 30, 2022

Aaj boycott gang chocolate ko boycott kar raha hai 😂



Aise hi chalte raha toh kal ko sabun, toilet paper, kache baniyan ka bhi number aa sakta hai — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 30, 2022

The screenshot, however, is from an older version of the brand's Australian website.

The same claim was made last year as well, post which the website was updated to reflect that it is from its "Australian" branch.

The company had clarified at the time that all its products made in India were "100% vegetarian" and that the "green dot on the wrapper" certifies the same.

The company is yet to react to the latest boycott trend.