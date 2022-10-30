Cadbury Is The Latest To Be Hit By Boycott Trend. Here's Why

Movies, celebrities, clothing brands, advertisements have found themselves being boycotted - over hurt sentiments claim - in a trend that has been slowly growing and gaining ground.

New Delhi:

Confectionary giant Cadbury on Sunday became the latest target of a boycott trend over claims that gelatine used in their products is "derived from beef", which users claim hurts Hindu sentiments.

A screenshot of a webpage, reportedly of Cadbury, is being shared widely on social media which mentions that gelatine used in their products is "halal certified and derived from beef". And the calls for boycott have been growing ever since.

The screenshot, however, is from an older version of the brand's Australian website.

The same claim was made last year as well, post which the website was updated to reflect that it is from its "Australian" branch.

The company had clarified at the time that all its products made in India were "100% vegetarian" and that the "green dot on the wrapper" certifies the same.

The company is yet to react to the latest boycott trend.

