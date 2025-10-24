"Piyush Pandey Was A Creative Genius": Shankar Mahadevan, Voice Of Cadbury Ad, Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Music maestro Shankar Mahadevan on Friday expressed his shock and grief over the death of advertising legend Piyush Pandey.

He remembered him as a creative genius and a dear friend. In his post, Shankar Mahadevan highlighted their memorable collaborations and the immense impact Piyush Pandey had on the industry.

Shankar Mahadevan, who was the voice of the iconic 1994 Cadbury ad whose lyrics were penned by Piyush Pandey, shared a photo of the late advertising icon on Instagram.

“Devastated .. He was truly a creative genius, a very dear friend and a human being so full of humour and positive energy ! We have worked on in numerous projects and each one of them is a landmark piece of work!!! Will miss you my friend … cannot believe this.”

Many celebrities have offered their condolences on the passing of advertising legend Piyush Pandey. Paying his tribute, veteran actor Gajraj Rao remembered Piyush as the “Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising.”

Rao praised Pandey's unmatched understanding of Indian society, his ability to connect with both newcomers and veterans in the industry, and his irreplaceable talent and courage.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wrote, “Piyush Pandey sir in my eyes, was the general of the Indian advertising world, who used to stand in the front row with his pen on every small and big creative front. Every obstacle had a break. Their grip on Indian society was amazing, especially he was the advertising guru who understood Rural India better.”

Piyush Pandey, the Padma Shri recipient and a pioneering force in Indian advertising, died on October 24 at the age of 70. In a statement, agency Ogilvy revealed that the legendary adman, who held the position of Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, had been battling an infection that recently worsened.

“To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way,” the agency said in a statement.

