"Very Fast": Judge's 'Breathless' Song Comparison To Lawyer's Rapid Arguments

A Delhi High Court judge this week compared an advocate's rapid-fire arguments to Shankar Mahadevan's iconic song Breathless after she appeared for a virtual hearing from a snow-covered balcony in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

Advocate Shreya Smriti joined the court proceedings while temperatures in the hill station hovered around minus 23 degrees Celsius. Despite the freezing cold, she delivered her arguments with speed, impressing the bench.

Presiding over the hearing, Justice Saurabh Banerjee remarked on the pace of her submissions, saying, “Who was the singer who sang Breathless?” referring to the 1998 title track of singer Shankar Mahadevan's independent album, famous for its continuous, rapid delivery.

“She can qualify for that. One breath, she is doing very fast,” he said. “You are very good, Ms Counsel,” he added.

Shreya Smriti later shared a clip of the hearing on Instagram. “Appearing virtually before the Delhi High Court from -23 degree C. Grateful for the kind appreciation by the Hon'ble Judge. For an advocate, professional responsibility remains the priority, wherever duty calls,” she wrote.

The video soon took off online.

A user wrote, “Hence proved advocates can also do work from heaven.”

Another wrote, “very active and professional advocate.”

“I am so proud to see my fellow lady advocates doing a great job,” another wrote.

“Advocates are known for doing the impossible,” read a comment.

Shreya Smriti is an advocate based in New Delhi and an associate legal counsel at the office of senior advocate Pradeep Rai. She completed her bachelor of arts and bachelor of legislative law from Kalinga University, Raipur. She has previously worked at several law firms and legal offices, including Bansal Chandra & Associates, S. Bhambri & Associates, Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority, and others. She also runs a YouTube channel and shares videos on Instagram about her work as an advocate.