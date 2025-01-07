"Cacophony Won't Silence Me": KTR As Court Rejects Dismissing Corruption Case

Reacting to the Telangana High Court dismissing the quash petition filed in the Formula E race case, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that his fight for truth will continue and that the cacophony won't silence him.

"Mark my words, Our comeback will be stronger than this setback. Your lies won't shatter me. Your words won't diminish me. Your actions won't obscure my vision. This cacophony won't silence me! Today's obstacles will give way to tomorrow's triumph. The truth will shine brighter with time! I respect our judiciary and my unwavering belief that justice will prevail. My fight for truth continues, and soon, the world will also witness it," KTR wrote on X.

Notably, the court also revoked the prior order that prevented his arrest.

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating KTR's alleged involvement in a money laundering case over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023.

On Monday, the ACB summoned KTR to its office in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the case.

On December 19, Telangana ACB registered a case against the BRS working president over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

ED filed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) after the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against KTR and others in the Formula-E funding case.

The FIR lists KTR as the primary accused, with senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy named as the second and third accused, respectively.

The case was filed under applicable sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with provisions of the IPC related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)