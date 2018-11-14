Committee Recommends Winter Session Of Parliament From December 11

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Tuesday night at his residence, and deliberated on the dates of the session.

The Parliament session has been delayed due to assembly elections in 5 states. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended convening of the winter session of Parliament from December 11 to January 8, official sources said today.

The CCPA, headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Tuesday night at his residence, and deliberated on the dates of the session.

The winter session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it will be the second year in a row when it will begin in December.

The session has been delayed this year due to assembly elections in five states.

