The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of a new greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore.

The project aims to overcome the severe operational and spatial constraints of the existing defence landlocked civil enclave at Silchar Airport and to accommodate sustained passenger growth, according to an official statement.

Doloo, situated in the Cachar District of Assam, serves as the strategic heart of the Barak Valley - a region renowned for its extensive tea gardens, agro-based industries, and immense potential for eco and cultural tourism.

The proposed Terminal Building will span a total area of 12,351 sqm with a capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hours, designed with modern passenger amenities, sustainable green building principles, and modular expansion capability. In addition, the project encompasses the development of a 2,705m x 45m, Code-4C compliant runway suitable for A-320 aircraft operations, along with the construction of a new apron capable of parking six A-320 aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay, the statement said.

As a project of immense strategic significance, the Doloo Greenfield Airport will meet the rapidly growing demands of air traffic in South Assam and adjoining areas of neighbouring states. It will significantly decongest existing infrastructure, unlock regional economic potential by boosting trade and tourism, and offer a world-class gateway integrating Northeast India with broader national and international growth corridors, the statement added.

The government is expanding and upgrading several airports across the country's North-East under initiatives like the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) to boost passenger and cargo connectivity.

The airports and heliports that have been identified for development and operation of RCS flights in the North-East states under the UDAN scheme include Pasighat, Tezu, Hollongi, Jorhat, Lilabari, Rupsi, Tezpur, Dimapur, Shillong and Pakyong. Under the UDAN scheme, 90 routes have been operationalised.

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