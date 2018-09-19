Cabinet Approves New Railway Line Connecting Budni To Indore

Ten crossing stations and seven new stations are proposed on the new line (Representational)

A 205.5 km new railway line connecting Budni to Indore (Mangaliyagaon) in Madhya Pradesh has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday, the railways said in a statement.

The total estimated cost of this project, which will provide connectivity to various towns and villages like Nasrullganj, Khategoan and Kannod where there is no rail connectivity at present, is Rs 3261.82 crore.

"The main purpose of this project is development of backward area and reduction in travel time from Indore to Jabalpur as well as from Indore to Mumbai and towards southern side also, as this will reduce distance by 68 km compared to the present available route via Bhopal," the statement said.

"It will provide better transport facilities for public and industries in this area. It will also help to provide/generate employment opportunities in the project area. The project will generate direct employment during construction for about 49.32 lakh man-days," the statement said.

The proposed line will take off from the existing yard of Budni and will connect at Mangaliyagaon, the existing station of Western Railway near Indore.

Ten new crossing stations and seven new halt stations are proposed to be constructed en route.

The new line will serve Sehore, Dewas and Indore districts and will provide direct link from Budni to Indore bypassing the congested route of Bhopal-Itarsi including Ghat section from Budni to Berkheda.

It will also be beneficial for the defence forces which has three premier institutes in Indore.

It will provide basic infrastructure support for industrial development of the surrounding area having large socio-economic ramifications.