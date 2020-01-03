Citizenship Law Isolates India From World: Ex-National Security Adviser

Shivshankar Menon claimed that the contentious Act "isolates us from the international community"

Former National Security Adviser (NSA) Shivshankar Menon said on Friday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is a "self-inflicted diplomatic goal".

Speaking at an event in the capital, Shivshankar Menon claimed that the contentious Act "isolates us from the international community". He warned the government that "if we are changing the idea of India, we have to be ready for the consequences it brings along with it, too".

The CAA benefits Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who sought refuge in India before 2015. It excludes Muslims from these nations from receiving benefits of the amended law.

On the sidelines of the event, Jamia Milia ex-Vice Chancellor and former Delhi Lt. Governor Najib Jung too criticised the police for entering the Jamia university campus.

"This cannot be supported that cops will get inside a university. The students have shown great amount of restraint," he said.

Mr Jung blamed the "lack of communication" for the protests against the CAA.

"Even the government has accepted there has been a lack of communication. Let them communicate well," he said.

On being asked whether he wants a roll back of the CAA, he replied: "All I am asking for is better communication on the CAA".

Apart from the two former officials, political scientist Zoya Hasan and activist Harsh Mander were also part of the discussions organised jointly by the Constitutional Conduct Group and Karwan-e-Mohabbet.