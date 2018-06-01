Bypoll Results Reflect Anger Against Modi Government: Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said until now the people were asking who was the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but results state that they want to remove him.

Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP after it lost the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Kairana. (File) New Delhi: With the BJP facing a drubbing in the bypolls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said it reflects the anger against the Modi government.



The Aam Aadmi Party leader said until now the people were asking who was the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but results state that they want to remove him.



"Today's results reflect that there is a lot of anger against the Modi government. Until now people were asking what is the option. Today, people are saying Modi ji in not an alternative. Remove him first," he tweeted.



The BJP lost the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondia in Maharashtra. It, however, won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.







