Bypoll Results Reflect Anger Against Modi Government: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said until now the people were asking who was the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but results state that they want to remove him.

All India | | Updated: June 01, 2018 00:25 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bypoll Results Reflect Anger Against Modi Government: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP after it lost the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Kairana. (File)

New Delhi:  With the BJP facing a drubbing in the bypolls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said it reflects the anger against the Modi government.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said until now the people were asking who was the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but results state that they want to remove him.

"Today's results reflect that there is a lot of anger against the Modi government. Until now people were asking what is the option. Today, people are saying Modi ji in not an alternative. Remove him first," he tweeted.

Comments
The BJP lost the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondia in Maharashtra.  It, however, won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Arvind KejriwalBJPNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta ReviewDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................