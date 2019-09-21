By-Elections In 18 States Along With Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The results will be announced on October 24.

The bypolls in 63 assembly seats in 18 states and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be held along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21, the Election Commission said today. The results will be announced on October 24.

The by-elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told the reporters.

"I request the cooperation of all stakeholders in this democratic exercise," he said.

In Karnataka, where disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs led to collapse of HD Kumaraswamy government in July, bypolls will be held in 15 seats.

These are the first state polls after the national election this year that the BJP swept, clearing the way for a second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will also be the first time that elections will be held in Assam after the release of final citizens' list last month. By-elections will be held in four assembly constituencies.

