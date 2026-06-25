Businessman Found Dead At Actor Krishi Thapanda's Bengaluru Home

A businessman, who was reportedly battling depression, died by suicide at the house of Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm last night, while Krishi Thapanda was away in Yelahanka. The victim has been identified as Vaishak, who had been staying at her residence for the past week.

Police said no suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Vaishak had been undergoing treatment for depression and was facing personal and family issues. Investigators have learned that he had reportedly been living separately from his wife for nearly a month following frequent disputes.

Vaishak had earlier come under the police scanner in a high-profile extortion and threat-letter case involving businessman and advocate Aravind Reddy.

In February, a threatening letter demanding Rs 6-7 crore and an apology was allegedly sent to Reddy via courier. During the investigation, HAL Police arrested Vaishak, alleging that he had sent the letter in connection with a dispute involving a woman. He was later released.

The Karnataka High Court had stayed further investigation against Vaishak on February 6. He had previously been taken into custody and questioned for five days by HAL Police.

His family members will file a complaint regarding the death. Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police are expected to register a case and complete legal formalities before handing over the body to the family after the post-mortem.

The authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the death.