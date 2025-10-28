Video: Bus Metres Away From Air India Plane At Delhi Airport's T3 Catches Fire

A bus, which was parked metres away from an Air India aircraft, caught fire at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 this afternoon. The bus, operated by SATS Airport Services Private Limited, a third-party provider that handles ground services for multiple airlines, was vacant when it caught fire near bay 32.

A video showed the bus engulfed in a raging fire.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which handles the operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), called it a "stray incident" and said that there were no injuries.

"In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on the ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time off the incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us," it wrote on X.

The SATS is investigating the cause behind the fire, sources said.

The police also said that the bus was not carrying any passengers or luggage at that time.

"Only the bus driver was in the bus at the time of the incident," they said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Examination of the bus will be carried out to find out the cause of the fire, they said.

Delhi airport has three terminals and four runways, which can handle more than 100 million passengers annually.

Terminal 3, one of the biggest terminals in the world, was inaugurated in 2010 and can serve up to 40 million passengers every year.

It operates both international and domestic flights, with the lower tier serving as the arrivals area and the upper tier functioning as the departures area.

The airport started operating the refurbished Terminal 2 (T2) last week.