Self-Baggage Drop, Virtual Info Desks: A Look At Delhi Airport's Upgraded T2

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is set to reopen its upgraded Terminal 2 (T2) on Sunday, coinciding with the start of the winter schedule.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the revamped terminal alongside senior officials from the ministry of civil aviation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The refurbished terminal aims to offer passengers a smoother, more efficient, and technology-driven travel experience while balancing flight operations across all terminals.

For the first time, a Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) facility will allow travellers to check in their luggage on their own, reducing waiting time. Six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) have been installed to make boarding and deboarding quicker and safer. The terminal also features Virtual Information Desks, improved wayfinding signage, and better facilities for persons with reduced mobility (PRM) to make the travel experience more inclusive.

Other upgrades include new ceilings with skylights for better lighting, advanced HVAC systems for improved air quality, and modern fire safety mechanisms. The redesigned apron and airside areas will support efficient aircraft movement, while a high-resolution Flight Information Display System (FIDS) will keep passengers updated with real-time flight details.

Airline Realignment Across Terminals

With the reopening, airlines will see a reshuffle in operations. IndiGo will now operate from all three terminals-Terminal 1 for existing domestic flights, Terminal 2 for flights numbered 6E 2000-6E 2999, and Terminal 3 for domestic flights 6E 5000-6E 5999 and all international departures.

Air India will shift around 60 domestic flights from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2. Air India Express will move all domestic services to Terminal 1, while SpiceJet and Akasa Air will continue operations from Terminal 1.

Together, IndiGo and Air India will handle about 120 domestic flights daily from the upgraded Terminal 2, improving connectivity and passenger convenience.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Naidu said that India's airports are being developed into world-class transit hubs at a record pace. He called the revamped T2 "a reimagined and revitalised version" of the 40-year-old terminal, designed to meet modern travel needs.

DIAL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that the refurbished T2 marks a major milestone in the airport's transformation. "Designed as a future-ready, passenger-friendly terminal, T2 integrates modern technology, smart infrastructure, and improved accessibility to deliver a seamless travel experience," he said.

Handling nearly half of northern India's total passenger traffic and about 50,000 transfers every day, Delhi Airport remains a key and very busy airport.