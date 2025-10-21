London University Professor Deported From Delhi Airport Over Visa Violations

Francesca Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at SOAS, was deported Monday, soon after she arrived from Hong Kong, a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Orsini has been on a 'Black List' since March 2025 for violation of visa conditions, they said.
"Francesca Orsini was on a tourist visa, but she has been violating visa conditions," the source said.
"This is a standard global practice that if a person is found violating visa conditions, he/she can be black listed," the source said.
The scholar is known for her book, The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism.
Reacting to her deportation, historian Ramachandra Guha termed Orsini a great scholar of Indian literature, "whose work has richly illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage."
Orisini had reportedly last visited India in October 2024.
