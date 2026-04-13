The Dhanbad Bathroom Horror: Two Brothers, One Dead Sister

"He saw the body," the elder brother told the cops.

"No, I did not see the body," the young man said, disputing his elder brother's version.

Lipika Kumari's half-burnt body was recovered four days after her death at her home in Jharkhand. The two brothers' conflicting accounts deepen the mystery surrounding the woman's death.

The woman reportedly died on April 7 at her Govindpur home in Dhanbad. Four days after the incident, when a foul stench began to emanate from the half-burnt corpse, neighbours alerted the police.

Lipika was in a deep depression after her father, a former scientist at the Central Institute of Medical and Forensic Research, died of a heart attack in 2023.

According to the elder brother, Pranav Rajyavardhan, Lipika was extremely unwell on April 7 and had vomited three or four times.

"She vomited three-four times. I rubbed her feet and got her a blanket. She blurted out my name a few times but then just collapsed. I informed my brother, but he did not turn up for three to four days. I told him first," Pranav, dressed in a not-so white vest, said.

Pranav Rajyavardhan, the brother who allegedly burnt his sister's body at home

"An infestation of insects and worms had set in as three or four days had passed. I was at a loss as to what to do. I could no longer bear to watch it, so in order to remove the worms, I burnt the body," Pranav said, adding that he did call his brother.

Pranav maintained that his younger brother, Pradyut Rajyavardhan, had seen the body. It is at this point that Pradyut contradicts his brother, saying he never saw it.

Pradyut Rajyavardhan, the younger brother

"My sister Lipika's half-burnt body was recovered from the bathroom. My elder brother, Pranav, was home at the time. Lipika had been bedridden for quite some time, and I was not there when the incident occurred. I wasn't given any information, either," Pradyut said.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from Kundan Singh)