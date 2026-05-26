There's Something About Tom Selleck: Why Internet's Still Hot For Monica Geller's Ex On <i>Friends</i>

Tom Selleck - whom many in today's generation remember as the formidable Dr Richard Burke from Friends - was a pop-culture phenomenon long before the popular sitcom. And no, it's not just because of his well-groomed moustache, which became a trademark physical trait.

Tom Selleck and his moustache that was much-talked about in his ever-growing fandom.

To the delight of his fans, the veteran actor is making a comeback as host, narrator and producer of a 10-episode true crime docuseries titled Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck. Those familiar with his decades-spanning television work - notably Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods - are looking forward to his new role. While we wait, here's a look back at his impressive filmography before the Friends fandom discovered him, and what followed.

Before The World Started Calling Him Dr Richard Burke

Tom Selleck hit his prime in the 1980s. His Emmy-winning lead role as the cool private investigator in Magnum P.I. became a milestone in his career. His rugged charm rubbed off on viewers.

Sporting Hawaiian shirts and taking a Ferrari out for a spin, he won hearts as an Hawaii-based ex-Navy SEAL; the show ran for eight seasons, and validation came in the form of an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984.

Tom Selleck In Magnum P.I.

His role as the principled New York City police commissioner with a steadfast moral compass in Blue Bloods helped him reach a wider audience. In an era when many television protagonists were ambivalent antiheroes, Selleck's effortless charisma and sense of duty set him apart and solidified his place in American television.

Tom Selleck in Blue Bloods

Not many stars have transitioned from television to box-office success as smoothly as Selleck. He was widely remembered for the 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby, and he continued to appear in 1980s and 1990s films such as Runaway and Quigley Down Under.

That he was television royalty was established long before Friends became the cultural phenomenon it was when it first aired in 1994. Selleck's natural persona - a blend of rugged masculinity and gentlemanly charm - was an instant hit with audiences. When Dr Richard Burke joined the Friends universe, that same maturity and intensity translated seamlessly on screen, and the rest is history.

The 'True Gentleman' Of Friends

It's common for guest roles to expand when audiences respond strongly, and Tom Selleck's arc in Friends is a case in point. Initially booked for three episodes, his role as Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) suave older boyfriend was extended to nine episodes because of the enthusiastic response.

Monica had a history of failed relationships and disappointing boyfriends, so the chemistry between her and Dr Richard Burke stood out as one of the show's most memorable pairings.

Richard Burke (Tom Selleck) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) in Friends

According to reports, Selleck was specifically cast because the showrunners wanted an older, undeniably charming love interest for Monica. His arrival on set reportedly provoked such excitement that some scenes had to be re-shot.

Tom Selleck as the charming Dr Richard Burke

Colleagues warned Selleck that returning to TV after film success might seem 'desperate', but he followed his instincts. He did a chemistry read with Courteney Cox and it worked - as the subsequent episodes show, Dr Richard Burke became a recurring favourite.

Another amusing aspect was how Selleck's much-talked-about moustache became an entity of its own in Friends. He briefly shaved it for the 1997 comedy In & Out and appeared with a bare upper lip in Season 3, Episode 13, The One Where Monica and Richard Are Friends.

Tom Selleck without his moustache in Friends

In Season 2, Episode 20 titled The One Where Old Yeller Dies, Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) even emulates Richard's moustache as Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and he get obsessed with hanging out with him and start copying his signature elements. Chandler and Monica eventually start dating and Richard soon becomes Monica's most 'difficult ex' to get over. But in this battle of team Mondler and Richard Burke, the latter put up a befitting competition against the universally loved Chandler Bing, and Monica's soulmate.

Chandler, Monica, Richard in Friends

For the most part, though, Tom Selleck and his moustache were inseparable, on and off camera.

Why We Still Want To See Tom Selleck Return

After CBS cancelled Blue Bloods in December 2024, the announcement of Selleck's new History Channel docuseries has generated fresh excitement among fans.

Viewers see him as a natural fit for Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck, given his association with law-and-order roles.

Recently there was a real life, double homicide case related to Tom Selleck, where a couple was found dead in their Coachella Valley residence. A friend believed that it happened after they were scammed by a man who claimed to be Tom Selleck. 79-year-old Karen Whitaker and her husband, 80-year-old Donald Whitaker, are the couple in question where they first received a text from someone pretending to be the actor. Karen was also sending him payments over an extended period of time, as per media reports.

Meanwhile the Tom Selleck fever continues to take over the Internet

Never getting over Monica and Dr Richard Burke.

Tom Selleck's upcoming docuseries examines real historical criminal cases and the lawmen who solved them.

For longstanding fans and newcomers alike, it's another chance to rediscover the television royalty that was - and remains - Tom Selleck.

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