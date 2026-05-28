Indian Living Illegally In US Arrested For Assaulting Man With Baseball Bat

An Indian national, who entered the US illegally, has been arrested by authorities for allegedly assaulting another person with a baseball bat.

Dhaval Amratbhai Patel was initially arrested by the Worcester Police Department in Massachusetts on May 16 and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to the police report, Patel got into an argument with a customer at the liquor store where the accused worked, which allegedly escalated into him grabbing a baseball bat and striking the man.

However, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Wednesday that "sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts" did not cooperate with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement, and Patel was released from jail without notification to ICE law enforcement.

ICE arrested Patel on May 18.

Patel had illegally entered the US at an unknown date and time, the statement said.

The illegal individual from "India thought he could go around beating people with a baseball bat. Sanctuary politicians released him from jail after his arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon," Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said. "Sanctuary politicians must stop choosing to release criminals into our communities and work with DHS to get criminals out of country. By refusing to cooperate with ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians are putting the safety of their citizens at risk."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)