Identity Mix-Up In Assam: Family Buries Body, Man Turns Up Alive

A bizarre and deeply unsettling incident has come to light from Assam's Sonari town, leaving an entire family in disbelief and raising serious questions over identification procedures.

Just two days ago, an unidentified young man's body was recovered from the middle of Sonari town. Police retrieved the body and, following a post-mortem examination, identified it as Vijay Kurmi, the brother of local resident Binod Kurmi from Ward No. 12.

Acting on the official identification, the family accepted the body as Vijay's. With the participation of local residents, they performed the last rites and buried him, mourning what they believed was a tragic loss.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Vijay Kurmi-who works at a hotel in Sonari and would return home occasionally-came back alive three days later.

There had been no missing complaint filed regarding him. According to the family, he had simply returned home, only to find that he had been presumed dead and his last rites had already been performed.

His sudden appearance on the very day of the funeral rituals left the family stunned and the entire locality in disbelief. What was supposed to be a mourning household quickly turned into a scene of confusion and unanswered questions.

The biggest question now remains: who was the person that was buried?

In a fresh development, police on Tuesday exhumed the remains after another family approached them with a missing complaint filed on April 13.

The incident has sparked concerns over the accuracy of police identification and procedural lapses. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the identity of the dead man and how such a grave mix-up occurred.