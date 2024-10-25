'Lady Don' Who Lured Shooting Victim To Burger King Arrested In UP

Anu Dhankar, the woman who allegedly honey-trapped Delhi Burger King victim

Anu Dhankar, a 19-year-old who allegedly led a 26-year-old man into the hands of a gang who shot him dead at a Delhi Burger King outlet in June, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh while she was trying to cross over to Nepal on Friday.

CCTV footage showed the victim, Aman Joon, entering the Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden and sitting at a table where the 19-year-old was already waiting. Moments later, the men come and spray him with bullets. The woman runs away reportedly taking Aman's phone and wallet.

Preliminary investigations said the murder of Aman Joon was an act of revenge for a 2020 murder in Haryana. Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, suspected to be in Portugal now, claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

The gangster, whose gang operates across Delhi and Haryana, said that Aman was involved in the murder of "our brother" Shakti Dada and "this was revenge". He warned the others involved and said their "turn will come soon".

Accused Anu, also known as "Lady Don" among her gang members, told the police that Himanshu Bhau had promised her a luxurious life in America.

Post the murder, Anu Dhankhar visited her rented room in Mukherjee Nagar and collected her belongings, said police. She then took a bus to Chandigarh, said police, and stopped at Amritsar and Katra.

In Katra, she stayed at a guest house but upon orders from Himanshu Bhau took a train to Jalandhar, the cops added. She again visited Chandigarh and then arrived in Haridwar, the cops said.

She was in Haridwar for 3-4 days and then shifted base to Kota in Rajasthan, where she stayed for the next four months.

During this period, the gangster kept sending her money, said cops.

On October 22, the gangster asked her to move out again as the case has gone cold, the cops added.

She was asked to come to America via Nepal and Dubai route.

The woman reached Lucknow and was about to cross into Nepal from Lakhimpur Kheri when she was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police.

The woman, police say, has a criminal record and was also responsible for getting shots fired at Maturam Halwai in January.